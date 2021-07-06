Gigi Hadid kindly asks ‘paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts’ to blur daughter’s face in photos

Gigi Hadid wants to protect her daughter’s privacy as much as she can; therefore, she has shared a plea on social media asking “paparazzi, press and beloved fan accounts” to please “blur” the face of Khai, the 9-month-old baby girl Hadid shares with Zayn Malik.

The 26-year-old model wrote and posted a note to her Instagram Story asking with the request. “As our baby grows up, we have to realize that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller. She loves seeing the world! And although she gets a lot of that out near our farm, she also gets to experience other places — a true blessing,” Hadid began.

©Gigi Hadid





According to Hadid, Khai “has started to want her [stroller] sun shade lifted up and helps herself to it!” adding that eventually, this will make it harder to keep her face away from the public view.

“She doesn’t understand why she’s covered in the city or what I’ve wanted to protect her from,” Hadid continued. “I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC … that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures.”

“You know we have never intentionally shared our daughter’s face on social media,” she highlights. “Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen.”

“It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera.”

©GrosbyGroup



Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid head to the smile for lunch with their daughter

“As a new mum, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do … and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family,” she said.