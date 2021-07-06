A certain accessory has fans wondering if Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Disneyland

At this point, we know that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are head over heels for one another. Between PDA-filled Instagram posts, sweet birthday messages, and family vacations together, we wouldn’t be surprised if the famous couple soon takes things to the next level. In recent Instagram posts of the duo in Disneyland together, some people are speculating that Kardashian and Barker might be putting a ring on it sooner than later.

©GrosbyGroup



Fans are speculating if Kardashian and Barker got married yet.

In an Instagram post shared by a celeb news account, the Poosh founder was seen posing with fans wearing a white pair of Minnie ears that had a veil attached to it. The account’s caption read, “KOURT WITH A MINNIE VEIL (That was a weird thing to write lol) but i mean…. Disney lovers equivalent to sending ring hints!? Also this was a pic taken with a fan (and shared but quickly deleted by Bama).”

Some of the comments on the post believed the veil was on Kardashian’s head for a reason. No “Disney fan wears the bridal gear unless there’s a reason 👀💎,” wrote one fan.

“As a Disney Adult you DO NOT wear bride ears unless you are engaged/ just married. Reason being Cast members and Disney Guests will spend the day congratulating you as you walk through the park. Cast Members will also go above and beyond for a Disney Bride/Honeymooner/ Just Engaged. I was upgraded to a suite when we had anniversary pins on and received a snack on Mickey that day,” explained another commenter.