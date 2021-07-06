Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at Disneyland
Celeb Couples

A certain accessory has fans wondering if Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Disneyland

The Poosh founder posed with fans in an Instagram picture that could be misleading.

At this point, we know that  Kourtney Kardashian and  Travis Barker are head over heels for one another. Between PDA-filled Instagram posts, sweet birthday messages, and family vacations together, we wouldn’t be surprised if the famous couple soon takes things to the next level. In recent Instagram posts of the duo in Disneyland together, some people are speculating that Kardashian and Barker might be putting a ring on it sooner than later.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker©GrosbyGroup
Fans are speculating if Kardashian and Barker got married yet.

In an Instagram post shared by a celeb news account, the Poosh founder was seen posing with fans wearing a white pair of Minnie ears that had a veil attached to it. The account’s caption read, “KOURT WITH A MINNIE VEIL (That was a weird thing to write lol) but i mean…. Disney lovers equivalent to sending ring hints!? Also this was a pic taken with a fan (and shared but quickly deleted by Bama).”

 

Some of the comments on the post believed the veil was on Kardashian’s head for a reason. No “Disney fan wears the bridal gear unless there’s a reason 👀💎,” wrote one fan.

“As a Disney Adult you DO NOT wear bride ears unless you are engaged/ just married. Reason being Cast members and Disney Guests will spend the day congratulating you as you walk through the park. Cast Members will also go above and beyond for a Disney Bride/Honeymooner/ Just Engaged. I was upgraded to a suite when we had anniversary pins on and received a snack on Mickey that day,” explained another commenter.

Related Content:

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have fun in Disneyland with her son

Kourtney Kardashian is showing love for Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian flashed her bejeweled teeth in sexy lingerie

 

One fan raised a good question writing, “Are we sure the ears aren’t the fans’? That’d be weird, but the girl taking the pic doesn’t have on?”

Barker’s kids, 15-year-old daughter Alabama, and 17-year-old son Landon joined the couple on the trip as well as Kardashian’s sons, 11-year-old Mason and six-year-old Reign.

Time will only tell if the couple secretly got married or not.

-

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more