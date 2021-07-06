Why Pete Davidson wants to remove all his tattoos by the age of 30

Pete Davidson is ready to make a drastic change in his appearance.

Loading the player...

The 27-year-old comedian revealed he wants to complete his laser treatment by the age of 30, in an effort to remove all of his tattoos.

The Saturday Night Live star and former boyfriend of Ariana Grande, confessed that he no longer wants to have artwork on his body, as he intends to land more film roles and thinks his tattoos could be an obstacle.

Pete was featured in a recent commercial for GLACEAU Smartwater, and explained that he “made a lot of questionable choices, and a couple of them need removing,” adding that he is “trying to make smarter choices, hydrating with Smartwater and stuff like that.“

The actor also went on to talk in detail about the procedure, admitting it will take another two or three years before the ink disappears completely.