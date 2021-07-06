Jennifer Lopez glowed while taking a relaxing bubble bath over the weekend

Jennifer Lopez seems to be having the time of her life. She had a busy holiday weekend in the Hamptons with rekindled ex, Ben Affleck, before carving out some time to relax in a bubble bath.

On Sunday night, the 51-year-old shared a photo of herself, makeup-free enjoying a bubble bath. In the photo, Lopez’s long hair was styled in a messy bun with pieces framing her face. She wore a delicate pendant necklace. The 51-year-old was glowing and fittingly, the singer’s beauty line, JLo Beauty shared the photo to their feed.

The brand captioned the picture, AM thoughts with @JLo… 💭 Say the below with us: ✨Dreams are merely goals for those who believe in themselves. ⚡️ Creative energy flows through me and inspires new ideas. 🌟 My drive is limitless. #MotivationalMonday from our fearless founder who just dropped the hot single #CambiaElPaso today! Have you listened yet? 🎵.”

Speaking of music, on Monday Lopez released her single, ‘Cambria El Paso,’ which is a collaboration with Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Lopez explained the meaning of her new song. “‘It is about change and it is about taking a step. And it’s like, at once I just advance, just take one step. It doesn’t matter. Right. Left. Whatever. Take a step. When things don’t feel right. When you need to change, Cambia El Paso, that’s it.”