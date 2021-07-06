Britney Spears’ manager resigns after 25 years following conservatorship scandal

It seems things are getting serious for Britney Spears’ team, now that her longtime manager Larry Rudolph and her lawyer Sam Ingham have resigned amid the controversy surrounding the singer’s conservatorship.

Rudolph released a letter of resignation, originally sent to the singer’s co-conservators, Britney’s father Jamie Spears and attorney Jodi Montgomery, explaining his decision to leave, after working as her manager for most of Britney’s career in the entertainment industry.

He also wanted to make sure the public knows he has never been a part of the conservatorship “nor its operations,” so he was not aware of many of the declarations made by Britney during her hearing.

Rudolph revealed that he was “originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career,” and he now believes that it is in Britney’s best interest for him to resign from her team, as his professional services are no longer needed.

His decision comes after being informed that the iconic artist voiced her intention to officially retire.

And although he confessed he hasn’t talked to Britney in almost 3 years, after she informed him she wanted to take “an indefinite work hiatus,” he says he “will always be incredibly proud,” of what they accomplished in over 25 years together.

Britney’s former manager took a moment to wish her “all the health and happiness in the world,” declaring that he will be there for her if she ever needs him again, “just as I always have been.”