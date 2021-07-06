Paris Hilton responds to Britney Spears’ comment about her in court: ‘she didn’t mean it that way’

Paris Hilton is clearing the air when it comes to the comments Britney Spears made about her in court. During Spears’ shocking testimony in front of the court on June 23rd, she brought up Hilton’s claims that she was a victim of abuse at the Provo Canyon School when she was 17 years old. “The Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school, I didn‘t believe any of it,” Britney said. Spears’ comments had many wondering if Hilton was upset but the socialite has made it clear that there are no hard feelings and tweeted Tuesday, “I will always support and love Britney. She is so kind and sweet, and she deserves her freedom. I’ve been saying #FreeBritney for a long time, and I will keep saying it until she is free. We all need to use our voices to protect victims of abuse.”

©GettyImages



Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Diddy

Spears brought up Hilton’s story and explained, “I‘m sorry… I’m an outsider and I’ll just be honest, I didn’t believe it. And maybe I’m wrong, and that’s why I didn’t want to say any of this to anybody, to the public because people would make fun of me, or laugh at me and say, ‘She’s lying, she’s got everything, she’s Britney Spears.’ I’m not lying.”

Hilton shared clips from her latest episode of her This Is Paris podcast where she explained, “I know she didn’t mean it in that way. She meant when she saw it, she couldn’t even believe it.” Hilton said what Britney meant was, “If I didn’t even believe Paris, who is gonna believe me?” Hilton also called out the media for changing up the narrative, calling it a “misunderstanding.”

I will always support and love Britney. She is so kind and sweet, and she deserves her freedom. I’ve been saying #FreeBritney for a long time, and I will keep saying it until she is free. ❤️ We all need to use our voices to protect victims of abuse. pic.twitter.com/tpJz1Zy41D — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 6, 2021

Hilton shared another clip on Twitter and wrote, “Britney is so incredibly brave and an inspiration for speaking her truth. I know personally how hard it is to come forward to tell your story, and so I hope Britney knows that she is so loved and supported by the world right now. #Freebritney.” In the clip Hilton said Britney’s testimony was “hard to hear” adding, “I knew she was being controlled, but not in ways like that, that just broke my heart. Dealing with it as a teenager was hard, but I can‘t imagine still, as an adult, after working your entire life. She’s built a huge empire.”

Hilton complimented everything the iconic singer represents explaining, “She’s a legend, she’s an icon, she’s a mother ... she’s amazing and she has these people controlling her money, her life… It’s so not fair but I’m so proud of her for speaking up and using her voice.”