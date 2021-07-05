Will Smith celebrated 4th of July with a very generous donation, as it was revealed by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The Hollywood star who recently shared his excitement for the launch of his upcoming book titled Will, decided to pay $100,000 out of his own pocket, after he found out New Orleans didn’t have celebratory fireworks planned.

Will is currently staying in Louisiana working on the set of his new film Emancipation, which follows the story of a slave trying to escape a plantation, based on the harrowing true story of a runaway slave known as The Scourged Back in 1863.

The Mayor of New Orleans released a statement showing appreciation for the actor, declaring that “the gift of city fireworks was made possible,” by the actor and producer, “along with his company Westbrook, who is in production on the feature film Emancipation.”

The 4th of July show had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the star wanted the special event to return to the Mississippi River this year, so he offered to make a contribution on behalf of his production company.

The highly-anticipated thrilled was supposed to start filming in Georgia, however Will decided to adjust the production plans and changed the location to Louisiana, after Georgia passed a law that intended to restrict equal access to voting.