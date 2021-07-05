Renée Zellweger spotted at rumored boyfriend Ant Anstead’s beach house

Renée Zellwegger and Ant Anstead were just spotted together for the first time, which comes about a week after reports the pair were dating.

The rumored couple was spotted at the HGTV star’s oceanfront home in Laguna Beach on Friday, July 2, seemingly spending the night together before they were seen enjoying a morning cup of coffee together on the balcony.

In the photos, the Bridget Jones‘s Diary actress was wearing her pajamas with her hair pulled back in a pink scrunchie, already feeling comfortable with her rumored new boo.

She went makeup-free while holding onto a mug that read “Home Is Where Dad Is” in one hand and her iPhone in the other. Anstead stood close to the actress, dressed in a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

In other photos, the pair were seen leaving the house along with the the TV host’s 1-year-old son, Hudson London Anstead, who he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack. Antsead made sure to tend to both of his loves, holding Hudson in one arm as he sweetly rests his other on Zellwegger’s shoulder.

These photos come following reports last week claiming Zellweger and Anstead’s professional relationship unexpectedly turned romantic after they met on the Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU: Joyride. According to sources close to the situation, after the project wrapped, Zellweger went back to set to return a pair of boots, and soon thereafter, the two began to date.

“Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right,” an insider told PEOPLE. ”Renée is creative…and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She‘s smart, thoughtful, and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.”

The source continued, “Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He’s a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together.”

Prior to this romance, Zellweger was last linked to musician Doyle Bramhall II in 2019. Anstead finalized his divorce from Flip or Flop star Christina Haack earlier this month after two years of marriage.