Eiza Gonzalez made her relationship with lacrosse player Paul Rabil Instagram official

Eiza Gonzalez usually keeps her personal life private, leaving us wondering what her dating life is like, until now. Over the weekend, the actress posted a photo on her stories making her romance Instagram official.
Gonzalez took the opportunity to congratulate her athlete of a boyfriend, lacrosse player Paul Rabil on his sporting milestone. The 31-year-old posted an adorable picture of her and Rabil with the text, “Congratulations to the Lacrosse [goat] on becoming all-time leader with the most points/goals in pro lacrosse history!!” What made things Instagram official was when she wrote, “I love u @paulrabil No one works harder than you.”
The actress’ past relationships include actors Liam Hemsworth and Timothee Chalamet. According to the Daily Mail, Gonzalez has been dating Rabil for over a month. A source told Page Six, “It was clear they are a couple and have been dating for a little while.”
Gonzalez is a supportive girlfriend as multiple sources confirmed that she joined the 35-year-old athlete last week in Massachusetts. “They walked into training camp in Massachusetts together for breakfast, as he had a game the next day,” an insider said.
More recently, the couple was spotted in Venice, California holding hands in coordinated green outfits heading to dinner at Plant Food + Wine restaurant, according to Page Six.