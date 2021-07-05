Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey share PDA-filled flicks on tropical vacation

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated the Fourth of July weekend with a tropical getaway.

The social media star shared several Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4, showing off her tropical location and her traveling buddy. “Vacation mode starts now,” she wrote over a video of lounge chairs overlooking an infinity pool and the ocean.

©Lori Harvey





As the weekend went on, Harvey posted more snaps from her “baecation,” showing off how incredible she looks in a string bikini before panning over to her boyfriend, who has spent the whole weekend eating. She also let fans see some of their more intimate moments, sharing a kiss with Jordan in one snap and a peek at his hand resting on her thigh in another.

While the couple made their relationship public on Instagram back in January, it wasn’t a decision they made lightly.

“I think we’re both very private people naturally. So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not?” Harvey told Bustle last month. “We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us. So [we want to] give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We’re trying to find a balance.”

©Lori Harvey





Just last month, Lori’s social media sharing got Jordan into some hot water, when her congratulatory message revealed the name of his new rum brand, J’Ouvert, causing fans accuse him of appropriating Caribbean culture. Even Nicki Minaj called out the Black Panther actor, joining in on the consensus that he should name his rum brand something else.

On June 22, he issued an apology on social media, insisting he would change the name while thanking those who brought the issue to his attention.