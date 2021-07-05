Halsey shows off her growing baby bump: ‘yes it’s ONE baby lol’

Halsey can’t wait to welcome her first baby into the world--not only because she wants to meet her little one, but also because she’s over being pregnant.

The “Walls Could Talk” singer showed off her growing baby bump on Saturday, July 3 as she soaked up some sun, expressing just how ready she is to give birth.

“Too hot outside. Beeeeen ready. (Yes it‘s ONE baby lol),” Halsey wrote on her Instagram Story over the weekend, joking about the size of her bump.

She kept cool in the sun by rocking a purple and yellow bucket hat, the colors of her favorite basketball team, the Los Angeles Lakers. She was listening to “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals as she rubbed on her very pregnant belly, wearing nothing but some sweat pants and a black bikini top.

Back in January, Halsey announced that she’s expecting her first child with her screenwriter boyfriend Alev Aydin. “Surprise!” she wrote on Instagram, uploading a photo of her baby bump.

“Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” Aydin said in the comments, to which Halsey replied, “I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!”

Just last month, Halsey had some fun with a fan who thought her pregnancy has been going on for a long time, pointing out that she only made her bun in the oven public at the top of the year.

“I only announced it like 4 months ago,” she replied with a laughing emoji.