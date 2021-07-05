Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share a kiss during their trip to Turkey

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom couldn’t look more in love as they enjoy a romantic getaway.

While spending time over seas, the “Firework” singer shared a pair of photos over the weekend, which show her loving up on her fiancé with an absolutely gorgeous backdrop. According to reports from E!, they arrived in Italy from Prague in mid-June, then hopped to Greece, and now they are in Turkey.

In the first pic, the couple share a kiss while standing at the edge of an infinity pool at the Six Senses Kaplankaya resort. The second shows them smiling while standing with their arms wrapped around one another.

Other photos taken of the happy couple show them enjoying some time on the water, with Perry rocking a simple pink one-piece bathing suit and Bloom stepping out in a pair of short navy trunks. The pair were also seen paddle boarding and relaxing while in the clear water, sharing even more passionate kisses while swimming.

This long vacation is much deserved for the couple, who just welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020.

Perry opened up about being a new mom earlier this year, telling Jimmy Kimmel during an interview back in February that having her daughter was “the best decision I ever made in my entire life.”

Not only that, the “Hot N Cold” singer had nothing but good things to say about her fiancé and how he is as a father.

“He’s done this before, he has a 10-year-old son — so as much as I was like, ‘I don’t need to hear all those stories,’ they actually helped,” she said. “[It’s] like, ‘Oh, you’ve had a run of this, you know how to do this.’ ”

She continued, “He‘s been amazing, incredible. We’re so in love and so grateful.”