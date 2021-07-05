Kendall Jenner was hard at work in St. Tropez shooting a campaign over the weekend

It’s not too often that we get to see behind-the-scenes of a model’s photoshoot. While her sister Kim Kardashian was visiting the Vatican and other sister Kourtney Kardashian, was celebrating the fourth of July, Kendall Jenner was busy at work.

©GrosbyGroup



Kendall Jenner shooting a campaign in Paris.

This past weekend, the 25-year-old model was busy in the Cheval Blanc Hotel in St. Tropez shooting a campaign for a French jewelry brand named, Messika jewelry. Jenner was spotted wearing different swimwear looks. The supermodel looked stunning wearing a bright blue latex crop top and black high-waisted swim bottoms for one look and a wet suit-inspired black one-piece for another one.

©GrosbyGroup



Kendall Jenner posing for the cameras in St. Tropez.

Jenner was all smiles in between shots as a glam squad touched up her hair and makeup. Prior to this shoot, Jenner walked for Jacquemus’ “La Montagne” runway show, so the model was in need of some relaxation once work was done. Jenner posted a photo to Instagram of her posing in a fluffy white robe, black sunglasses, and a big black tote on her shoulder.