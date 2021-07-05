Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just got married in a private ceremony

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are officially husband and wife! The iconic couple celebrated their special day during an intimate ceremony over the weekend.

As we reported on Friday, the pair planned a 4th of July wedding accompanied by their closest friends and family members, following their request for a marriage license last week, through the Johnston County Court Clerk in Oklahoma.

The beautiful ceremony took place in a charming chapel, built by Blake especially for the occasion, located inside the singer’s Oklahoma ranch, followed by a private reception that looked beautifully decorated with flowers for the guests.

Gwen’s parents, Dennis Stefani and Patty Flynn were also spotted boarding a luxury people carrier to meet the bride and groom, as it was also reported that the celebrities sent a private jet to bring Gwen’s family members, so they could all be on time for the big day.

Now it seems the two fan-favorite celebrities are ready to move into a home made by Blake, just for him and his wife, after being together for six years.

The couple tied the knot over the holiday weekend after a series of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

And although many details about the guests were kept private, we know the couple invited musicians to perform at the ceremony, sharing a very special moment with Gwen’s three sons, as they had recently arrived in Oklahoma, after Blake finished filming the new season of The Voice.