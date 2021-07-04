Selena Gomez shows off swimwear collaboration she designed with inclusivity in mind

Selena Gomez is here to prove that everyone can look great in a swimsuit this summer.

The “Baila Conmigo” singer recently teamed up with La‘Mariette to design a swimwear line that is all about “celebrating the fact that all bodies are beautiful.”

The founders of the brand, Theresa Mingus and Morgan Brutocao, selected Gomez for this special project so she could put her personal touch on a collaboration featuring six styles, which launches on July 3.

“It was really fun for us to play around with creating swimsuits because [the founders] and I love being outside so much,” Selena said in a statement.

The Disney Channel alum went on to say that she wanted to get outside of her comfort zone when picking designs for the collection, going with purple instead of her usual color palette.

“After going through swatches, my favorite color was purple; I wanted to stay away from colors I’m used to like red and white,” Gomez explained. “Purple felt different for me. And we added pops of color like green and neons here and there; it really becomes your own suit, however you wear it.”