Selena Gomez shows off swimwear collaboration she designed with inclusivity in mind

Selena Gomez is here to prove that everyone can look great in a swimsuit this summer.
The “Baila Conmigo” singer recently teamed up with La‘Mariette to design a swimwear line that is all about “celebrating the fact that all bodies are beautiful.”
The founders of the brand, Theresa Mingus and Morgan Brutocao, selected Gomez for this special project so she could put her personal touch on a collaboration featuring six styles, which launches on July 3.
“It was really fun for us to play around with creating swimsuits because [the founders] and I love being outside so much,” Selena said in a statement.
The Disney Channel alum went on to say that she wanted to get outside of her comfort zone when picking designs for the collection, going with purple instead of her usual color palette.
“After going through swatches, my favorite color was purple; I wanted to stay away from colors I’m used to like red and white,” Gomez explained. “Purple felt different for me. And we added pops of color like green and neons here and there; it really becomes your own suit, however you wear it.”
The collection is currently available on lamariette.com, where fans will be able to buy a bralette top, a triangle top, two different bottoms, a tie-back one piece, a sarong and a wrap halter top, which are all available in the same “Aura” tie-dye print. The line is available in sizes XS-XXL, and prices range from $49 to $119.
“So grateful that I get the opportunity to celebrate my friends’ endeavors. My collaboration with @lamariette is out today!” she posted on Saturday following the collection’s release. “What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I do ♥️.”
Gomez first teased this collection earlier this week, posting a photo to Instagram along with a playful caption.
“Something exciting is happening on saturday...@lamariette,” she wrote under a photo that appears to be a behind-the-scenes flick from the shoot. In the pic, Gomez is wearing some stunning hot pink eyeshadow, a colorful blouse, and the same lime green nail polish she has in the campaign.