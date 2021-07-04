Nick Cannon‘s Rumored Girlfriend Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Nick Cannon’s rumored girlfriend Alyssa Scott just gave birth to a baby boy. A couple of weeks ago, the rapper and TV presenter had welcomed twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Alyssa Scott made the birth announcement through her Instagram page, posting a set of photos with her baby. “I will love you for eternity,” she captioned it.

Cannon hasn’t confirmed that he is Zen’s father but rumors of this started when Scott announced her pregnancy in a now-deleted Instagram post. She said she planned to name the baby Zen S. Cannon. She has also welcomed congratulations from fans and followers who are wishing their best to her and Cannon.

On Father’s Day, Scott uploaded a story of her and Cannon. She captioned it: “Celebrating you today.”

The pair met on the show Wild ‘n Out, a sketch and comedy series that was created and hosted by Cannon. They were first paired together in October of 2020.

On June 16th, Cannon welcomed twin boys with DJ Abby De La Rosa. Their names are Zion and Zillion. The birth was announced through De La Rosa’s Instagram. She captioned it: “JUNE 14, 2021. Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys.”

When De La Rosa announced her pregnancy, she uploaded a story on Instagram that read: “Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angel.”

“I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy,” she said. “That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support.”