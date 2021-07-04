Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrate 2nd anniversary with PDA-filled posts

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are celebrating their 2nd anniversary in the best way they know how: by showing off some serious PDA.

The pop stars are celebrating two years together with a romantic getaway to the Caribbean, and both singers decided to mark the occasion by sharing some steamy pics.

The “If I Can’t Have You” singer uploaded a picture of him and Cabello kissing on the beach, while she shared a series of photos, starting with one of them playfully sharing a slice of watermelon.

“happy anniversary Kuko ❤️” she wrote. “Here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love ❤️.”

Mendes kept his caption simple and straight to the point, writing, “Happy 2 years my baby ♥️.”