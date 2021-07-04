Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrate 2nd anniversary with PDA-filled posts

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are celebrating their 2nd anniversary in the best way they know how: by showing off some serious PDA.
The pop stars are celebrating two years together with a romantic getaway to the Caribbean, and both singers decided to mark the occasion by sharing some steamy pics.
The “If I Can’t Have You” singer uploaded a picture of him and Cabello kissing on the beach, while she shared a series of photos, starting with one of them playfully sharing a slice of watermelon.
“happy anniversary Kuko ❤️” she wrote. “Here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love ❤️.”
Mendes kept his caption simple and straight to the point, writing, “Happy 2 years my baby ♥️.”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello officially started dating on July 4, 2019, a month after they dropped their second collaboration, the Grammy-nominated “Señorita.”
At that point, they had already known one another for a while, previously collaborating on “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015 after meeting the year before when he and her then-group Fifth Harmony opened for Austin Mahone.
Their most recent collaboration, when it comes to music, came in the form of a Christmas duet, dropping a cover of “The Christmas Song” back in December. The pair filmed the music video for the track from their quarantine bubble in Miami, where they pair had been isolating with her family throughout the pandemic. They even adopted a puppy named Tarzan in November, who also made an appearance in the video.
Over the holidays, the couple made their way to Pickering, Canada to visit Mendes’ family. Before their trip, the singer talked to PEOPLE about just how excited he was to spend Christmas with all of the most important people in his life.
“I haven’t looked forward to something so much in so long — it’s really like counting down the minutes,” he said back in December.
“I don’t know why, but I just know that she is [my person]. I think that your person really just has to be your best friend, and she has been that for so many years now,” Mendes continued. “She is so unapologetically diving into love, and she really taught me what it is to be vulnerable and honest and true in a relationship ... She’s really so brave and courageous in love. I’m constantly learning from her.”