Victoria and David Beckham celebrate 22 years of marriage

Victoria and David Beckham, one of the world’s most famous and long-lasting couples, are celebrating 22 years of marriage. They both made Instagram posts to commemorate the milestone.

The former Spice Girl celebrated their anniversary with an Instagram post that featured a timeline of their relationship, from their first moments together to more recent moments with their kids. “I love you, David. Happy Anniversary,” she captioned it.

For his part, David uploaded a series of photos on his Instagram where they’re wearing matching outfits, including the iconic purple ensemble they wore for their wedding in 1999. The last image features their whole family, wearing a matching set of PJs. “Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same,” he captioned it.

David and Victoria met in 1997, while attending a charity football match at the Manchester United players’ lounge. Victoria wrote about it in an issue of British Vogue. “Love at first sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy. While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He’s not even in the first team at this stage – you are the famous one.) And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you. He’s going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it.)“