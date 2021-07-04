Ciara and Russell Wilson stun in black and gold from head to toe

Ciara and Russell Wilson made their way to Italy for a romantic vacation that doubled as a fashion show.

The couple looked absolutely flawless on Friday as they posed for a photoshoot in a luxurious gold-trimmed ballroom. “He said ‘Pack your bags….We’re going to Italy,’” Ciara wrote in her caption, posting a behind-the-scenes video of her and her husband during a photoshoot.

For the occasion, the singer wore a black leather wrap dress by David Koma paired with black and gold strappy stilettos, gold jewelry, and thin black wraparound sunglasses, framed by her platinum blonde bob. As for Wilson, he complemented his wife’s look in a black button-down shirt with a gold baroque print, which he paired with black slacks and matching leather loafers. He finished the ensemble with some gold jewelry and a pair of black aviator sunglasses.

If anyone is cool enough to pull off wearing sunglasses inside, it’s definitely these two.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback also shared his own video from the festivities, which showed the couple taking their outfits out on the town as they enjoyed a romantic gondola ride through the canals of Venice. During the romantic ride, they were serenaded by a piano accordion player and an opera singer, who they praised in Italian.

Recently, Ciara talked to PEOPLE about how much she loves working with her husband, with whom she released their R&C The Fragrance Duo in November while continuing to do good through his Why Not You Foundation.

“It’s always fun going to work, because I know I’m going to see him in that moment and we had those common interests at the base of everything that we’ve started,” she said.