Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus spotted holding hands in L.A. event

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus were spotted holding hands in Six Flags this past Tuesday, where the party for the upcoming film Space Jam: A New Legacy was held. The pair sparked dating rumors some months ago, after spending a lot of time together working on a song for Demi’s last record, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over.

The Space Jam event was attended by their friends, including Matthew Scott Montgomery, who was also photographed with the pair.

©GrosbyGroup



Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus looked relaxed and stylish in Space Jam event.

Recently, Demi uploaded a photo of them together on Instagram following a performance of the song they’d worked on. “Thank you @noahcyrus for closing out the night w me for @youtube’s pride 2021 celebration 🎊🙏🏼🙌🏼 I’m so happy we finally got to sing our song together 🥺🥺💞” she wrote.

The posts’ comments are filled with heart emojis from other celebrities and friends. Noah replied: “thank you for having me yiu [sic] were effortlessly perfect and im never not in awe of u.”

This performance was in celebration of Pride month, where the pair performed in the YouTube Pride 2021 event.