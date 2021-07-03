Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus spotted holding hands in L.A. event

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus were spotted holding hands in Six Flags this past Tuesday, where the party for the upcoming film Space Jam: A New Legacy was held. The pair sparked dating rumors some months ago, after spending a lot of time together working on a song for Demi’s last record, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over.
The Space Jam event was attended by their friends, including Matthew Scott Montgomery, who was also photographed with the pair.
Recently, Demi uploaded a photo of them together on Instagram following a performance of the song they’d worked on. “Thank you @noahcyrus for closing out the night w me for @youtube’s pride 2021 celebration 🎊🙏🏼🙌🏼 I’m so happy we finally got to sing our song together 🥺🥺💞” she wrote.
The posts’ comments are filled with heart emojis from other celebrities and friends. Noah replied: “thank you for having me yiu [sic] were effortlessly perfect and im never not in awe of u.”
This performance was in celebration of Pride month, where the pair performed in the YouTube Pride 2021 event.
In March of this year, insiders and people close to Demi and Noah wondered if there was a romance going on since the pair would spend a lot of time together. “They’re very close and have been hanging out,” said a source to Page Six.
A source close to Demi discredited these rumors, calling them “weird,” insisting on the fact that the pair was not dating. “They have dinner sometimes, but they’re not romantic,” they said, “They got together for this song that sorta came together a bit last minute, and they hang out.”
Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021
This year, Demi came out as non-binary and pansexual. They have previously dated Joe Jonas, Wilmer Valderrama and were briefly engaged to Max Ehrich. When talking about the break-up, Demi said they were currently “too gay to be married to a man.”
Noah Cyrus has been previously linked to Lil Xan. Their breakup was messy, with both of them going on Instagram to talk about the other with their followers. Lil Xan uploaded a post on Instagram saying that he believed he’d been cheated on. He quickly deleted it.
Cyrus went online to clear the air, explaining her point of view. “I’ll try to explain it more in the next couple of days,” she said., “I never did anything that I’m getting accused of.”