Kim Kardashian says she ‘adhered to the dress code’ at Vatican following controversy

Kim Kardashian is assuring concerned fans that she did, in fact, adhere to the dress code at the Vatican, even though she showed up in a skin-tight lace dress.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed a lot of skin when she visited the Vatican with Kate Moss earlier this week, causing many of her fans to question if the Sistine Chapel--which is known for their strict dress code--let her inside. Unsurprisingly, the risqué photos were all a show for social media, and Kim covered up more once she went inside, explaining herself to social media after the fact.

©Kim Kardashian





“We had the most incredible experience touring Vatican City @vaticanmuseums. It was amazing to be able to view all of the iconic art, architecture and ancient Roman sculptures in person, especially Michelangelo’s works,” she wrote on Instagram. “We even had an opportunity to view their private archive of robes worn by every pope in history, dating back to the 1500’s. Thank you @ocspecial for arranging the visit.”

At the end of her caption, she added, “Don’t worry, I adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter‘s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel’s).”

In her post, Kim included multiple photos from her visit, including her walking outside with Moss and striking a pose alongside the supermodel while inside. She also shared a picture of her entire tour group sitting on the stairs in front of the altar in St. Peter‘s Basilica.

©Kim Kardashiann





The tight lace dress isn’t the only ensemble that sparked conversation during Kardashian’s visit to Rome.

The newly-single reality star looks to be having the time of her life abroad, uploading yet another photoshoot to the ‘gram following her flicks from the Vatican. “Inches on the Roman Runway,” she wrote, showing off her sleek straight locks, which hit right below her famous behind.

In these photos, she also wore a black mini skirt with a dragon detail on the front and a cardigan that’s precisely buttoned to show off her cleavage and her midriff.

She accessorized with a pair of bright red open-toe heels and some statement gold earrings, proving she is all about fashion during this trip.