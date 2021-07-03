Zendaya and Tom Holland are officially back together

Things seem to be going great for Zendaya and Tom Holland. In photos published by Page Six, the “Spider-Man” costars were passionately kissing in Holland’s $125,000 Audi car during a sunset drive in Los Angeles on Thursday. They made use of their time during a red light to lock lips and when they weren’t kissing they were smiling and laughing at each other.

Zendaya and Tom Holland

They were photographed while cruising through Silver Lake where it‘s believed Zendaya’s mother lives. That same day the actors were photographed spending time with her mom outside of a residence. The beautiful artist looked casually chic with no makeup and her hair pulled back, a white tank top, and teal pants with polka dots and converse.

‘Tomdaya’ has been linked since starred in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” They started seeing each other but have kept the details out of the public eyes and have even joked about the rumors on social media. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another,” an insider told People in July 2017.

It’s likely the secretive couple took a break because in July 2019 Holland was spotted holding hands with Olivia Bolton. Zendaya was also linked to her “Euphoria” castmate Jacob Elordi between 2019-2020. A source told The Sun in April 2020 the couple broke up but wanted to be friends.

As noted by Page Six, the third “Spider-Man- No Way Home,” starring both the actors hits theaters later this year.