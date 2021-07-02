Mark Wahlberg dedicates birthday post to his ‘smoke show’ wife

Mark Wahlberg shared a tribute to his wife, Rhea Durham, on her 43rd birthday. On Instagram, he uploaded a photo of the two together, captioning it “Happy B day babe!!!”
In a Facebook post, he wrote a longer dedication and shared photos of his wife and their children. “Happy birthday to my wife Rhea, who is not only a total smokeshow, but most importantly, an incredible mother to our four amazing children,” he wrote. “Love you, babe!!
Mark and Rhea have four kids together, two girls and two boys. The girls are named Ella, 17, and Grace, 10, and the boys are called Michael, 15, and Brendan, 12. The couple has been dating since 2001, getting married eight years later. In September of this year, the couple will be celebrating their 12th anniversary.
Mark Wahlberg is a big family man. In an interview with The Sun in 2008, the actor explained how Rhea had made him a better person. “I owe a lot to my wife. She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children,” he said.
”I also knew that she loved me for who I am and that she was someone I could trust. Until I met her, I wasn‘t ready to get married.”
Aside from his many film roles, Wahlberg is known for his businesses, including a chain of restaurants that he runs with his family. “I want to be an example, with my work ethic, with my commitment to my faith, with my commitment to my family. I’ve been put in this position for a reason, it’s not to forget about where I came from. I have to utilize these talents and gifts that have been given to me to help others,” he said in a recent interview with People.