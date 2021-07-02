Mark Wahlberg dedicates birthday post to his ‘smoke show’ wife

Mark Wahlberg shared a tribute to his wife, Rhea Durham, on her 43rd birthday. On Instagram, he uploaded a photo of the two together, captioning it “Happy B day babe!!!”

In a Facebook post, he wrote a longer dedication and shared photos of his wife and their children. “Happy birthday to my wife Rhea, who is not only a total smokeshow, but most importantly, an incredible mother to our four amazing children,” he wrote. “Love you, babe!!

Mark and Rhea have four kids together, two girls and two boys. The girls are named Ella, 17, and Grace, 10, and the boys are called Michael, 15, and Brendan, 12. The couple has been dating since 2001, getting married eight years later. In September of this year, the couple will be celebrating their 12th anniversary.

Mark Wahlberg is a big family man. In an interview with The Sun in 2008, the actor explained how Rhea had made him a better person. “I owe a lot to my wife. She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children,” he said.

”I also knew that she loved me for who I am and that she was someone I could trust. Until I met her, I wasn‘t ready to get married.”