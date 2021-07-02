Alex Rodriguez had FOMO over a party that Jennifer Lopez attended

While Jennifer Lopez seems to have moved on from ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez, the former MLB player seems to still be making hints at missing the singer.

Lopez’s friend and vocal coach, Stevie Mackey hosts “Taco Tuesdays Live,” a live vocal event showcasing upcoming talent. While preparing for last week’s event, Mackey posted a video of him and other vocalists jamming together. He captioned the video, “Doing a little run thru before Taco Tuesday. This is my fav part of the night cause I’ve spend 90% of my life in rehearsals😅😳😍 sing @stephanieferrett @tacotuesdayslive (not tonight).”

According to Page Six, it is reported that Lopez was in attendance at this particular Taco Tuesday night and it seemed that ARod has some FOMO, as he commented on Mackey’s post, “Where is my invite - Stevie?!😍” The vocal coach kindly replied, “Anytime brother.”

The world was brought through a rollercoaster of emotions with Lopez and Rodriguez’s split. First, everyone heard of cheating rumors from ARod but those eventually were dismissed. Then, after more rumors went around about the couple breaking up, the two eventually released a joint statement about their split.