Elsa Pataky took her kids dirt bike riding, proving she’s not a regular mom but a cool mom

If your parents are Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, you’re bound to have an athletic gene and a drive for adventure. This week, the Spanish actress took her three children, eight-year-old daughter India Rose, and six-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan dirt bike riding.

The 44-year-old posted photos from the fun-filled day to her Instagram. One of the photos is of Pataky and one of her sons sitting on the bike together. She captioned the photo, “A todo gas.”

Another photo the actress shared with her 4.3 million followers was of her other son sitting on the bike in full biking gear and helmet. Pataky proudly posed next to her son and captioned the photo, “🤟🏼fun times!”

Last week, Pataky also posted a series of photos reminiscing on her time in Byron Bay. She captioned the post, “I always love coming back to this place. We missed you daddy. Siempre me encanta volver a este sitio. Te echamos de menos @chrishemsworth #rainbowbeach.”