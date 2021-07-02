Lil’ Kim responds to 50 Cent trolling her look at the BET Awards

Lil’ Kim had the perfect response to 50 Cent making fun of her look at the BET Awards last weekend, giving in to the criticism and laughing at herself instead of getting upset.

At this point, the “Many Men” rapper has become a known troll. If something big happens in entertainment or pop culture, you can always count on 50 Cent to crack a joke or two about on the situation on social media--and that’s exactly what happened this time around.

Following the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 50 took aim at Lil’ Kim and her ensemble during her performance for Queen Latifah, saying her all-white custom Prada headdress made her look like an owl.

“Who did this s**t, 👀this ain’t right,” he wrote under the comparison photo.

The rapper’s rumored love interest Mr. Papers took this opportunity to defend his woman, stepping in to tell 50 Cent not to talk about Kim on his page.

“Leave my wife out the Jokes Ya heard,” he wrote in the comments.

Now, a couple days later, Lil’ Kim has a response of her own--but she doesn’t seem too upset over the disrespect 50 threw her way...but she does have a theory about why he’s insulting her.

“😂😂The accuracy 😭😭 Hilarious 😂 I ain’t bothered not one bit,” she wrote in her caption, reposting the side-by-side photo of her and the owl. “My family & friends more mad than me. 😂”

“S**t like this don’t move me one way or another cause I’m still a bad b**ch that n****z b**ches, mommies, daughters, and aunties still want to be till this day and I love it!! 😂😂,” she continued.

That’s when she decided to do some trolling of her own, letting fans know about a time she turned 50 down, explaining why he might be in his feelings.

“@50cent I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down,” she wrote. “Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go.”