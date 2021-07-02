Eva Mendes congratulates bestie Liv Tyler on her 44th birthday

Liv Tyler just turned 44 years old, and Eva Mendes made sure to celebrate her friend on social media. The former actress shared on Instagram a series of black and white photos of the two.

“Happy Birthday @misslivalittle. Love you forever & forever. Love you with all my heart,” Mendes captions the post, which received liked from other well-known figures, including Vanessa Bryant.

Eva Mendes and Liv Tyler attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2008/2009 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

Immediately after, fans of both Liv and Eva praised their friendship and beauty. Some people didn’t have any idea they had such a close relationship. “I have seriously always thought that you both are two of the most gorgeous women ever! Had no idea you were friends lol,” a fan wrote. “Spreading love, friendship, empowering women always 🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️” another one said.

Although the images shared by Mendes seem to be taken professionally, she is not a big fan of other men taking her photos, and by another man, we mean her husband, Ryan Gosling. Recently, the mother of two revealed that although she is very active on social media compared to the actor, just because he is not featured in the snaps doesn’t mean he plays a role behind the camera.