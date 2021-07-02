Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have fun in Disneyland with her son

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker were spotted having fun at Disneyland this past Tuesday. The couple, along with Kourtney’s youngest son Reign Disick, rode different rides as they kissed and cuddled.
Photos from their theme park visit show the family aboard the Dumbo ride, with Travis kissing Kourtney’s neck and making her smile. There’s also photos of the trio walking around the park.
At one point Travis was photographed with Reign on his shoulders and later on riding on a rollercoaster with their hands up. They were also spotted holding hands, with Kourtney walking beside them.
Kourtney and Travis aren’t strangers to PDA. The couple has been inseparable since they decided to go public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day of this year, posting photos and videos of kisses, hugs, and of Kourtney giving Travis a tattoo.
In an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Travis explained that the fact that they both have kids was one of the things that made their relationship work so well. “Up until now, I would, you know, date girls that didn‘t have kids, and I find it kind of hard,” he said. “I think they would have trouble understanding, ‘Well, why don’t you want to go to dinner every night with me?’ or ’Why don’t you want to see me every night?’
“And now, I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom; who’s, like, a great friend,” Travis said. “And I just, you don’t have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing.”
According to an insider who spoke to Life & Style magazine, the Kardashian-Jenner family believes that “marriage is almost certain,” and that a proposal is “imminent.” “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her,” said the insider.
Travis and Kourtney have many plans for the summer, including trips to Kourtney’s new vacation home in Palm Springs where they can hang out with their children.