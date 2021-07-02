Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are preparing for a 4th of July wedding!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding is getting closer by the day! The two stars seem to be preparing to celebrate their special day this weekend, just in time for 4th of July.

It was reported that the happy couple recently applied for their marriage license, through the Johnston County Court Clerk in Oklahoma, and since licenses are only valid for up to ten days, the celebrity pair could be planning to tie the knot this weekend.

A close source to the couple revealed Gwen and Shelton have set the date for this Saturday, preparing to take their wedding vows in an outdoor chapel right at their ranch.

It was also reported that the celebrities have sent a private jet to bring Gwen’s family members, so they can all be on time for the big day.

The event is more than likely to happen, as the bride-to-be’s closest friends threw a surprise intimate bridal shower about three weeks ago, following a series of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.