Ariana Grande is giving away $1M in free therapy

Ariana Grande recently announced a partnership with BetterHelp, an online portal that provides access to a variety of mental health services and professionals. In partnership with the app, Grande will be donating $1 million dollars, providing people with a month of free therapy.

In an Instagram post, Grande wrote that therapy shouldn’t be accessible only to a privileged few. She said she wished this partnership could encourage people and be a starting point for many who want to reap the benefits of therapy.

“Thrilled to be working with @betterhelp to give away $1,000,000 of free therapy!” she wrote.

“While acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to and acknowledging that this doesn’t fix that issue in the long run, I really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self-judgment in doing so!”

Grande has been a mental health advocate for a long time, openly speaking up about issues like depression and anxiety in interviews and social media.

In an appearance in Beats One, she explained the meaning behind “get well soon,” one of her songs, which many fans have linked to her experience with the Manchester bombings. “It’s also about personal demons and anxiety and more intimate tragedies as well. You know mental health is so important, people don’t pay enough mind to it because we’ve things to do…People don’t pay attention to what’s happening inside, you know,” she said.