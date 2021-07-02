Olivia Rodrigo and boyfriend Adam Faze go public with new romance

Who is Olivia Rodrigo’s new boyfriend you ask? Well this is everything we know about Adam Faze.

The couple seem to have been dating in secret weeks before going public, with a close source to the 24-year-old producer and the 18-year-old singer revealing that the pair “met through industry friends.”

It was also reported that although “It‘s only been a few months,” Olivia seems to be “really happy with him and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious.”

The fan-favorite singer who is enjoying the success of her debut album SOUR and her latest virtual concert Sour Prom, attended this week’s Space Jam 2 movie premiere in California, and was accompanied by Adam, holding hands throughout the evening and looking very happy together.

Olivia went on to introduce Adam as her boyfriend during the event, and some of the guests commented on the new romance, including TikTok personality Stuart Brazell stating “they were really cute, but not too overly touchy.”