J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer welcome their first baby ‘Rio’

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer have welcomed their first child together! The happy couple revealed the good news with the sweetest photo of their baby.
The Colombian icon posted a mysterious tweet on June 27, writing “Querido Rio,” and now that Valentina has confirmed the baby was born on that very same date, fans are suggesting that the child’s name could be Rio.
The Argentinian model shared their excitement with her fans and followers on Instagram, posting a beautiful black and white photo holding her baby’s foot, captioned “4 days of the best love.”
Friends of the couple took the opportunity to congratulate the new parents, including Anitta who wrote “Tia Larissa ya amaaaaaa,” Gianluca Vacchi commenting a heart emoji, and Gaby Espino writing “Muchas bendiciones!!!”
J Balvin and Valentina revealed they were expecting a baby in April, and the successful singer confessed he was both excited and nervous, stating “I‘m gonna be his best friend! That’s what I want to be, yeah.”
He also shared that he was scared about becoming a first-time dad as “it‘s something new for me. Totally new.“
“It scares me the fact that it‘s another life,” he added, explaining that with life being so challenging, he constantly asked himself “how [are] you going to help your kid be stronger, better than you?”
The iconic couple met in 2017 on the set of his music video Sigo Extrañándote, making their official red carpet debut in 2018 at New York Fashion Week.