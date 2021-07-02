Lady Gaga oozed elegance in stunning couture looks this week while in NYC

Lady Gaga has been making the streets of New York City her catwalk this week. Each day consisted of a different couture look and leave it to Gaga to pull them all off beautifully.

Earlier this week, the 35-year-old stopped traffic when she was seen coming out of the Plaza hotel wearing a sheer black Alexander McQueen bustier gown, styled with a black Tom Ford for Yves Saint Laurent velvet Mombasa bag, from Archive Vintage, according to Elle. For the look, her brown hair was styled in a sophisticated updo and she wore sunglasses to complete the look.

©GrosbyGroup



Gaga waved to the crowd of fans outside her hotel.

Later that day, the singer made a wardrobe change. She went for a white tulle Giambattista Valli look that had a scalloped skirt. She wore a long white coat over the stunning dress and pearl drop earrings. Gaga brought the glam level even higher for this look with her black cat eye sunglasses. The 35-year-old carried a light blue box purse for a pop of color and wore white pointy toed heels.