Lady Gaga oozed elegance in stunning couture looks this week while in NYC

Lady Gaga has been making the streets of New York City her catwalk this week. Each day consisted of a different couture look and leave it to Gaga to pull them all off beautifully.
Earlier this week, the 35-year-old stopped traffic when she was seen coming out of the Plaza hotel wearing a sheer black Alexander McQueen bustier gown, styled with a black Tom Ford for Yves Saint Laurent velvet Mombasa bag, from Archive Vintage, according to Elle. For the look, her brown hair was styled in a sophisticated updo and she wore sunglasses to complete the look.
Later that day, the singer made a wardrobe change. She went for a white tulle Giambattista Valli look that had a scalloped skirt. She wore a long white coat over the stunning dress and pearl drop earrings. Gaga brought the glam level even higher for this look with her black cat eye sunglasses. The 35-year-old carried a light blue box purse for a pop of color and wore white pointy toed heels.
The last look of the week was a black and white floral Giuseppe Di Morabito dress with a high leg slit and voluminous short sleeves. Her hair was styled up again and she carried a small black Mark Cross purse.
It was announced by MTV Unplugged earlier this week that legendary singer Tony Bennett will be performing with Gaga this Friday
“Come witness a new chapter in Unplugged’s history as Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga grace the Unplugged stage for the first time, performing fresh renditions off their brand new Jazz standards album — and a handful of surprises you definitely won’t want to miss,” read the ticketing website, which offers the link to request free access to the show.
Lady Gaga accepts key to West Hollywood as city declares May 23 Born This Way Day
Lady Gaga dognapping and shooting: 5 arrested including the woman who returned the French bulldogs
Lady Gaga goes makeup free showing off her sun-kissed complexion and feathered brows
The New York Post reported that the pre-holiday show “will take place at 11 a.m. EST and all audience members must either be fully vaccinated or bring a negative COVID test taken that morning.” The show will be held at an unknown location in NYC and it’s unknown if it will be aired on TV.