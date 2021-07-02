Meet Elysanij: Latin music rising star everyone is talking about

Hispanic entertainment has a new voice! Elysanij, also known as “La dulce melodía,” is a multifaceted and unique young artist from “La Isla del Encanto,” Puerto Rico, who has taken her first steps rapidly penetrating Latin music taste.

Born Janielys Maldonado, she begins in the music scene by singing with her family; however, it wasn’t until the age of 14 that she began to take over the microphones. Her greatest inspiration, her father, the well-known merengue singer from the 90s, Maldo, taught her to play the guitar, and it was there when the muse knocked on the door. Elysanij completed her first composition in her teenage years, a bachata entitled “Hoy.”





Photo: Alexander (LexxDirector) Hernández

Although she is very young, Elysanij has already experimented with various musical genres and in an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, she confesses that her dream is to be able to cover all styles. “I always say that I am a Latin artist, and I don’t like to defend a single musical genre because I present myself with bachata, merengue, salsa, and now reggaeton,” she explains.

“I don’t want to close doors. When fans go to my concerts, I want them to be able to dance to everything. Give them a multifaceted show because that’s what I am.”





Photo: Alexander (LexxDirector) Hernández

Her most recent success is the remake of the famous song “Killing Me Softly,” in which the Puerto Rican star combines hip hop with the urban genre to result in a piece that not only shows the maturity and versatility in his unique voice but also strategically, will allow her to reach a diversity of audiences. “‘Killing Me Softly’ is a classic that will live on for generations,” reveals Elysanij. “It is for this very reason that I chose it. I hope that when in the future they explain where it comes from, they will mention that in 2021 I was the first Puerto Rican and super Latina artist who recorded it.”

The singer also explains that this song, written in 1972 by Charles Fox with lyrics by Norman Gimbel and in collaboration by Lori Lieberman, became an anthem thanks to Roberta Flack. The latter took the single to the top of the charts in the United States, Australia, and Canada.

In 1996, Lauryn Hill and Los Fugees dusted off the song once again to immortalize it as one of the best-selling and most memorable compositions in modern times. “For me, this song is everything,” she adds. “I used to sing it in karaoke, and when I didn’t even have the plan to be an artist. I just had a good time with my family, at parties, and this song was always playing.”