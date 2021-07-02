Amber Heard secretly welcomes daughter Oonagh Paige via surrogate

Congratulations are in order for Amber Heard who is a new mom! Nobody knew the 35-year-old actress was expecting a baby via surrogate but on Thursday, July 1st she made the big announcement on Instagram. Her daughter was born on April 8, 2021, and Amber chose the name Oonagh Paige Heard. According to The Bump, Oonagh is of Greek, Scottish, and Irish origin, and means “pure, holy” and she chose Paige after the name of her late mom. Heard reveled in the caption she decided to have a child four years ago.

©Amber Heard



Amber Heard

The actress explained in the touching caption that she wanted to have a baby “on her own terms” and hopes one day the world normalizes not needing to be married to have a baby. “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life” she concluded.

Heard has been dating cinematographer Bianca Butti since January 2020, but she is Oonagh’s sole legal parent. According to Page Six, friends revealed that Heard was told she would never be able to carry her own baby. A source told the outlet, “Oonagh is absolutely gorgeous, and Amber is besotted. She always knew that she wanted to be a mom, and this is her greatest wish come true. She’s so grateful to the wonderful woman who helped bring Oonagh into her life.”

The source added, “The most important thing for Amber is that she’s open about Oonagh’s birth. There are so many women who feel they can’t talk about their fertility and are worried and embarrassed; Amber wants them to feel supported and realize that there are a multitude of ways to have a baby even if you have fertility issues.”

The happy news comes after months of back and forth with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The 58-year-old actor lost his libel case involving her and The Sun and he recently lost his bid to overturn the ruling.