The Weeknd will make his TV debut in HBO’s new original series ‘The Cult’

The Weeknd is once again showing his talent, this time diving into the film industry, co-writing and starring in the upcoming HBO original seriesThe Idol.

The storyline follows a female pop star who becomes romantically involved with a mysterious Los Angeles club owner and leader of a secret cult, with Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd also serving as executive producer.

The acclaimed artist is teaming up with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, and will work alongside creative producer Reza Fahim, best known for being a nightlife entrepreneur.

Although many details are yet to be revealed, including The Weeknd’s role in the series, this is expected to be the singer’s biggest role, as he previously made a cameo in Adam Sandler’s film Uncut Gems.

This is also not the first time the singer writes for TV, being featured as writer in a special episode of the popular animated series American Dad in 2020.

The show is expected to be a total hit, with Sam Levinson on board, following the incredible success of Euphoria after debuting on HBO in 2019, earning multiple Emmy nominations on the first season, including Zendaya’s award for best actress, and the positive response from fans as they went for the highly-anticipated second season.