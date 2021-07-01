Kendall Jenner makes her return to the runway in Paris

Kendall Jenner is back doing what she knows best: walking the runway.

On Wednesday, June 30th, the supermodel made her return to the runway for the Jacquemus Paris fashion show.

Jenner made a memorable entrance for her first time on the runway in over a year, wearing a hot pink ensemble that showed off her midriff in fitted trousers paired with a matching mini bralette and cropped cape shirt. She even donned red gloves that went all the way up her arms to accentuate the couture look.

Kendall also walked the runway in a second look, rocking a black bralette and a long black skirt over a pair of pants.

During the the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special last month, Kendall said it was “destiny” that led her to her career as a model.

The 25-year-old said her interest in the industry began when she first got a camera and started taking photos of herself and her friends.

“It was like — I know it’s kind of corny to say — but almost like destiny,” she said. “I think that was what was pushing me that direction.”

She continued, “I presented the cutest little modeling book to my mom when I was, like, 14. And then she did her Kris Jenner thing and made it all come to life.”

Fast forward to 2018, Kendall was named the highest-paid model in the world by Forbes --but a lot of fans didn’t attribute that to talent or hard work since she was already famous.

During the reunion, when host Andy Cohen asked what she would say to those who accuse her of not, “paying her dues,” Kendall said she worked hard and “did everything she was supposed to do” to get to her current position in the industry.

“Everyone around me, whether it‘s friends or family, knows how hard I worked and still work,” Kendall said. “I did everything that I was supposed to do and had to do to get to the position that I’m at now as a model.”