Ariana Grande shows off her brand new long bob

Ariana Grande has officially set the tone for summer.

It’s safe to say a lot of us are going to be chopping off our long locks after seeing the singer’s new hairdo: a long bob.

The “thank u, next” singer decided to trade in her signature long ponytail for a shoulder-skimming bob that couldn’t look sweeter for summer. The Grammy winner showed off her new ‘do underneath a fuzzy orange bucket hat, looking so good she made a lot of her fans consider running into their bathrooms and taking some scissors to their long hair.

©Ariana Grande





While Ariana can simply put on a wig or some extensions to change up her hair as she pleases, it’s a little more difficult (and expensive) for all of us to do so--so proceed with caution before chopping your hair off.

With that being said, it’s hard to deny how perfect this long bob looks on Grande.

Being known for her signature ponytail, fans go crazy any time the singer changes up her look. Back in 2018, Ariana spoke about how her ponytail look has changed over time--from brown to platinum, high to low--during an interview with The Fader.

“The pony has also gone through an evolution, and I’m proud of that,” she said at the time. “Old pony? I don’t know if she’s that girl. But new pony? I like her. I mean, it’s like a Victoria’s Secret Angel without Angel wings. It’s still her without them, but when she’s with them it’s like, ‘Ohh, I get it, she’s an Angel.’”

While we rarely see the singer’s naturally curly hair, but last year, she opened up to radio host Zach Sang about it, saying her now-husband Dalton Gomez loves her curls.

“My real hair, which is the humungous, curly, curly poof, is kind of, I don’t know…so few people get to see it, and it’s cute, and it reminds me of me as a kid and it reminds me of...it’s who I am privately,” she said in November 2020. “But so is this. I wear my ponytail all the time too, but the curls are definitely something that I don’t bring around much.”