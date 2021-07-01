Sofía Vergara, Eva Longoria, Emilio Estefan, José Andrés will become board members of the National Museum of the American Latino

Sofía Vergara, Eva Longoria, Emilio Estefan, and José Andrés will become board members of the upcoming National Museum of the American Latino. The actresses, the musician, and the chef-activist will be joined by Alberto Ibargüen, former publisher of the Miami Herald.

As reported by the Washington Post, the museum is expected to open next spring in the National Museum of American History. According to Smithsonian officials, although two more appointments are pending, Raul A. Anaya of Bank of America, Coca-Cola Co.’s Alfredo Rivera, and Target’s Rick Gomez will serve as corporate partners.

The @Smithsonian announced 17 appointments to the inaugural American Latino Museum Board of Trustees! The trustees will be critical to the museum's development, overseeing the administration & formation of the museum’s collections. Congratulations to the Board! #LatinoMuseumNow — Latino Museum (@latinomuseum) June 29, 2021

As per the publication, last December, the United States Congress authorized the creation of the Latino museum and the American Women’s History Museum. The board members will serve as advisors to the Smithsonian on future collections, exhibitions, and programs. The trustees can also recommend a possible location, design, and construction ideas of its building, plus raise money for its construction.

“We picked people who have experience in their fields, whether it is philanthropy or the corporate world,” said Eduardo Díaz, the museum’s interim director. “There are several entertainers and leaders in health care. It is a wide range of experience in a broad area of professional endeavors.”

“They will be ambassadorial,” he continued. “To reach out to their networks, be successful in attracting participation in their spheres of influence and help us raise money.”

Chef José Andrés said this project is long overdo. “All the Latin Americans, the Hispanics, are part of the DNA of America,” he said. “The diversity of Latinos in the country, ones that keep arriving as new immigrants and ones that have been here for generations, it’s about time we tell their story. “We need a place that honors these men and women.”

“Thank you to the National Museum of the American Latino at the Smithsonian for inviting me to join the Board of Trustees. I am so excited to help create a space that will showcase Latino history, art, culture and scientific accomplishment in order to tell a deeper, more nuanced and complete story about our people. Stay tuned for more info!,” said Vergara on Instagram.