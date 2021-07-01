Rosalia in Paris
When in Paris

Rosalia greeted fans while leaving her hotel in Paris

The ‘TKN’ singer has been in Paris this week along with a few other celebs.

 Rosalia was spotted out in Paris this week wearing a variety of looks while greeting fans. On Wednesday, the 27-year-old singer was spotted leaving her hotel wearing an all tan outfit that consisted of a mini dress with long sleeves, dark green strappy sandals, and a light beige purse. Her dark hair was pulled into a low bun.

Rosalia greeted fans in Paris©GrosbyGroup
Rosalia wore an all tan outfit while greeting fans in Paris yesterday.

On her way out of her hotel, she waved and blew kisses to the crowd of fans waiting for her. Later that night, the ‘TKN’ singer was photographed going to a trendy nightclub called Dinand par Ferdi club in Paris. For her night out, Rosalia wore a grey, red, and blue knit tank top and baggy jeans with her hair once again pulled back.

Rosalia in Paris©GrosbyGroup
The Spanish singer was seen hitting a nightclub last night.

Model  Kendall Jenner and friend Fai were also in Paris going to the same club as the Spanish singer. Jenner was seen going braless in a black knit vest that showed off her toned stomach. Her top was paired with baggy white pants and she wore a black mask to protect her face.

Related Content:

Kylie Jenner and Rosalía’s matching outfits: Who wore it best?

‘Little Rosalía’ is the Spanish singer’s mini-me who dresses just like her

Rosalía might have a new favorite dish

 

Rosalia seems to be enjoying herself while in Paris and making sure to give fans wanted attention. The day before, she was photographed once again leaving her hotel happily posing for pictures with fans. For this occasion, the Spanish singer wore a cream colored belted jacket with matching pants, and black slides. She had her brown tresses pulled back into a low bun and she wore trendy black sunglasses.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more