Rosalia greeted fans while leaving her hotel in Paris

Rosalia was spotted out in Paris this week wearing a variety of looks while greeting fans. On Wednesday, the 27-year-old singer was spotted leaving her hotel wearing an all tan outfit that consisted of a mini dress with long sleeves, dark green strappy sandals, and a light beige purse. Her dark hair was pulled into a low bun.

©GrosbyGroup



On her way out of her hotel, she waved and blew kisses to the crowd of fans waiting for her. Later that night, the ‘TKN’ singer was photographed going to a trendy nightclub called Dinand par Ferdi club in Paris. For her night out, Rosalia wore a grey, red, and blue knit tank top and baggy jeans with her hair once again pulled back.

©GrosbyGroup



Model Kendall Jenner and friend Fai were also in Paris going to the same club as the Spanish singer. Jenner was seen going braless in a black knit vest that showed off her toned stomach. Her top was paired with baggy white pants and she wore a black mask to protect her face.