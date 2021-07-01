Cardi B showed off her baby kicking to her 98 million Instagram followers

It’s only been a few days since Cardi B announced at Sunday’s BET Awards that her and husband Offset are expecting their second child together. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old singer took to her Instagram documenting her pregnancy.
In the video posted to her Instagram story, the ‘Money’ singer showed her bare belly while her baby was kicking. In the video, Cardi is heard saying, “Oh, my God.”
After announcing the great news at the award show while performing the song ‘Type S–t’ together, the 28-year-old rapper posted a series of Instagram photos of what looks like a maternity shoot with Offset. One of the photos she captioned, “We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy 😩but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes 🤗.”
Another Instagram photo showed daughter Kulture and Cardi posing together as her toddler held her hand on the rapper’s stomach. The caption read, “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they‘re 3 years apart...just like me and Henny 😩. But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will 🙏🏽🙏🏽.”
Celebrities such as Kerry Washington took to Cardi’s comment section to send the rapper well wishes on her pregnancy. Washington wrote, “Congratulations Mama!!!!💞.” Victoria Monet wrote, “AHHHH this is so beautiful!!🤎👑.”
