Cardi B showed off her baby kicking to her 98 million Instagram followers

It’s only been a few days since Cardi B announced at Sunday’s BET Awards that her and husband Offset are expecting their second child together. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old singer took to her Instagram documenting her pregnancy.

©GettyImages



Cardi B took to the stage at the 2021 BET Awards to announce her pregnancy.

In the video posted to her Instagram story, the ‘Money’ singer showed her bare belly while her baby was kicking. In the video, Cardi is heard saying, “Oh, my God.”

©Cardi B



Cardi B gasped as she showed off her baby kicking in her belly.

After announcing the great news at the award show while performing the song ‘Type S–t’ together, the 28-year-old rapper posted a series of Instagram photos of what looks like a maternity shoot with Offset. One of the photos she captioned, “We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy 😩but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes 🤗.”