Goldie Hawn proves age is just a number as she dances to ABBA’s “Mamma Mia”

This summer has been filled with celebrities going on lush vacations, including actress Goldie Hawn who is living her best life. According to the 75-year-old’s Instagram, the actress is really living it up on vacation in Skiathos, Greece.

On Wednesday, the actress posted an adorable Instagram video of her dancing to the classic 1975 ABBA song, “Mamma Mia” with a stunning view of Greece behind her. In the adorable social media clip the Oscar-winning actress is seen in a black v-cut one piece with her blonde tresses hanging down.

Hawn captioned the video, “Can‘t stop, won’t stop dancing in Skiathos, Greece. Mamma Mia, what an island!!”

Andy Cohen commented on the video,”I needed this today,” while Chelsea Handler wrote, “I love you mama G.” The fun video received almost two million views.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Hawn dance on Instagram. Last year, ‘The Banger Sisters’ actress posted a video of her bopping around on a trampoline to Dua Lipa’s ‘Physical.’

In early June, Hawn told her almost three million followers that her Greece trip was the first time she’s been on an airplane since March 2020. Hawn is on vacation with family, including daughter Kate Hudson.