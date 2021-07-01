Iggy Azalea personally witnessed Britney Spears’ father abusive behavior

Iggy Azalea is speaking up about what she witnessed in 2015, during her collaboration with Britney Spears recording, filming and promoting the track Pretty Girls.

The famous rapper claims she got to witness first hand the abusive behavior from Jamie Spears to his daughter, explaining that the iconic singer is not “exaggerating or lying,” about the difficult situations she described in the controversial hearing last week.

Iggy took to Twitter to defend Britney, despite confessing she was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement that prevented her from revealing what she experienced.

“It‘s basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal,” she shared.

Iggy stated that while working together in 2015, she “personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week,” adding that she just wants “to back her up and tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying.”

She also detailed some of the “bizarre and trivial things” that Jamie restricted Britney from doing, “Like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even necessary?“ Iggy continued.

The Australian star declared that Britney’s father “conveniently waited until literally moments” before their official performance at the Billboard Music Awards, when she was backstage in the dressing room, and told her that if she didn’t sign an NDA he would not allow her on stage, adding how this was “similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show.”