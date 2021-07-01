Judge DENIES Britney Spears request to remove her father Jamie from conservatorship

It’s a sad day for #FreeBritney fans around the world. Despite a shocking testimony by Britney Spears detailing her conservatorship, her father will remain her conservator, for now. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge signed an order Wednesday denying her request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed from her conservatorship. According to TMZ, Judge Brenda Penny denied the request, which was first filed by Spears‘ attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, last November.

When Ingham sent the request in November he wanted Jami replaced by Bessemer Trust, making them the conservator of her estate but the judge shot it down. They did however approve Bessemer to be co-conservator, along with Jamie. However, while many things they’ve been acting as co-conservator since then, that is NOT the case.

According to TMZ, Britney’s lawyer didn’t do anything for months regarding Bessemer. He was supposed to file paperwork for Bessemer‘s new role as co-conservator to take place but he “just recently” filed them.But hope is not all loss, the next hearing in the case is currently scheduled for July 14th. Britney may come armed with the petition for the conservatorship to be terminated.

During her speech, Britney said she didn’t know she could petition to end the conservatorship. “I’m sorry for my ignorance,” she said, “but I didn’t know that.” She explained, “It’s embarrassing and demoralizing what I’ve been through, and that’s the main reason I didn’t say it openly. I didn’t think anybody would believe me.” Following Britney’s appearance, Ingham told the court now that the singer had her say, she would like “proceedings sealed going forward.” So last week‘s court date may be the last time we hear Spears in court.