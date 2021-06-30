Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s fairytale wedding in the South of France

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are giving us all the feels! Now that the iconic couple are celebrating their official second wedding anniversary, and sharing the most romantic photos from their special day in the South of France.

Fans of the couple were amazed with the unseen pictures, as they decided to give everyone a glimpse into the lavish French chateau where the famous pair tied the knot.

In the photos Joe and Sophie, who welcomed their baby girl Willa last summer, can be seen dancing and showing their love for each other, with one of the photos even showing Kevin and Nick Jonas during a special performance on stage.

Sophie also revealed her incredible wedding cake and her two beautiful wedding outfits, wearing a lace embellished long sleeved gown for the official ceremony and a casual dress for the pre-wedding.