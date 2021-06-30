Ashley Tisdale says her daughter ‘fell in love’ with Vanessa Hudgens

After welcoming her child into the world, it’s only right Ashley Tisdale gush about the moment she introduced her first-born to her best friend, Vanessa Hudgens.

During an interview with Access Hollywood last week, the High School Musical alum opened up about the “surreal moment” Hudgens finally got to meet her 3-month-old daughter, Jupiter Iris.

“It was awesome. It was really cool,” Tisdale said of the pair’s meeting back in May. “It’s just like such a surreal moment.”

©Ashley Tisdale





“She just fell in love with Vanessa. I think she just knew how important she was to me because she reached out her arms to her,” she added. “Vanessa was just teary-eyed and she just couldn‘t believe...she just kept on staring at her. It was so cute.”

The singer also revealed that her longtime friend was the “only person” to know the baby’s name before her arrival on March 23.

These details about their sweet introduction comes after Tisdale revealed last month that Hudgens had finally gotten the chance to meet the newborn, sharing pictures of the event to her Instagram Stories.

“Juju & Aunt Nessa,” the 35-year-old wrote alongside a photo of Vanessa cradling the newborn in her arms.

Under another photo of the pair soaking up the moment, Tisdale noted that Jupiter was already a big fan of the actress.