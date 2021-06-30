Kevin Federline finally breaks his silence on Britney Spears’ conservatorship

Almost a week after Britney Spears delivered a shocking testimony about her ongoing conservatorship battle, her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, has revealed his thoughts on the matter via his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan.

Much like the rest of the world after hearing her speak, Federline is in support of Britney.

“The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy. And if either of those things aren’t true, it doesn’t provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised,” says Kaplan, referring to the 43-year-old’s sons with Spears: Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14. “[Kevin] certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it’s the best for their kids. The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship.”

Going on to reflecting on Spears’ testimony, Kaplan feels that “Britney has not been served well by the conservatorship and it’s not consistent with what she wants.”

“I think that she should be able to challenge that, he said. “And if it’s what’s best for her, Kevin supports it.”

This comes after a shocking testimony from Britney last week, Britney, in which she spoke about the lack of freedom she has under the conservatorship, saying she just wants her “life back.” As for Kaplan, he thinks it’s for the best for “her voice to be heard.”

“If she’s strong and healthy and wants to be in control of her own life, and can do that in a reasonable, responsible fashion, then more power to her,” he says.

Still, Kaplan says the court will have to ensure “whether she‘s okay,” referring to her mental health.