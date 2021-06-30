Britney Spears took to her Instagram to tell off the paparazzi

Britney Spears is putting the paparazzi in their place. The pop singer’s conservatorship has been in the news the past few weeks and now Spears is putting her foot down, telling the paparazzi off.
The ‘Baby One More Time’ singer is currently on vacation in Hawaii and after photographers caught some candid photos of Spears, she’s clearly had enough and is telling them her “do’s and dont’s.”
She posted a lengthy message to her Instagram feed with the title, “DOS AND DONTS if you are a pap, fan or ANYONE in my space.”
“So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now ... the paps know where I am and it‘s really not fun !!!!,” she wrote on her story. ”It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture ... but not only do they take my picture ... they distort my body and mess with the image and it’s embarrassing.”
Spears went on to say that her “body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It’s rude and it’s mean so paps kindly F*** YOU AND F*** OFF 💋💋💋 !!!!”
The 39-year-old concluded the message writing, “Don‘t talk to me while I’m texting. It’s rude.”
Fans came to Spears’ defense writing, “LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!!!!” “WE LOVE U BRIT,” commented another fan. Another comment read, “PERIOD!! Shut em down!!! 👏👏👏.”
In addition to those taking Spears’ side, others were skeptical if the singer even wrote the post. “This literally isn’t her,” said one commenter. “is it even britney writing?” questioned another commenter.