Kim Kardashian rocked a cherry-printed minidress and trucker hat for a night out in Rome

Kim Kardashian is currently in Rome, Italy and she is pulling out all of the fashion stops. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old stepped out for a night on the town wearing a silk mini dress that had butterflies, and cherries on it. She topped off her look with a green trucker hat and brown strappy sandals. The figure-hugging dress looked fabulous on the SKIMS founder.

©GrosbyGroup



Kim Kardashian showed off her figure in a mini dress while in Rome earlier this week.

It’s unknown why Kardashian is in Rome but she must have something up her sleeve. She posted a series of photos yesterday captioned, “When in Rome…” The first photo showed Kardashian wearing a white long sleeved shirt paired with blue shorts and light blue heeled flip flops. The next photo was the 40-year-old posing with her longtime friend and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairstylist, Chris Appleton in front of the Coliseum.

In other Kardashian news, it seems the beauty mogul is now venturing into the home design space. A source told US Weekly that “Kim will be ready to announce the first drop of her home line in a couple weeks. It’s been something she’s been working on for over a year now.”

The line will reportedly have everything from accessories to couches. “Kim is going to launch several candles, room scents, throws and decorative items and then will be launching furniture for every room in the home,” the source continued.