Jenna Ortega takes breaks from the fantasy of social media by constantly deleting Instagram from her phone

Not every teenager thinks like Jenna Ortega! The actress believes in the power of mental health and the importance of taking breaks from the fantasy and fabricated perfect lives presented on social media.

The star recently shared with Instyle how she is balancing the real world and the internet. “I delete Instagram from my phone probably twice a week. I try to stay away from it as much as possible, but it’s hard because now it’s how young people connect,” the 18-year-old actress said. “The important thing to remember is that social media isn’t real, and so much of what is being advertised isn’t authentic or necessarily the best for your well-being, so you have to take social media with a grain of salt.”

Recently, the Mexican and Puerto Rican actress celebrated another milestone in her career. She just secured the lead role in Wednesday , Tim Burton’s upcoming live-action Addams Family series for Netflix.

The new face of Gomez and Morticia Addams’ only daughter is taking over Christina Ricci, known for playing Wednesday in The Addams Family in 1991 and sequel Addams Family Values in 1993, as well as other familiar faces that played the role, including Lisa Loring and Chloë Grace Moretz.

“New chapter. Hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice,” wrote Ortega on Instagram after the news broke. The Latina rising star shared a selfie holding the script for chapter one.

The first season of the series will consist of eight episodes, and they will follow Wednesday Addams as a student at Nevermore Academy. In this place, she tries to master her psychic ability. During the show, the teenager also attempts to solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. According to the synopsis, she does all these while navigating her new and tangled relationships.